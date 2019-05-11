Community build day held for All Inclusive Playground 



SELINSGROVE – About 100 volunteers donated their time to help build the new All Inclusive Playground initiated by the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation. The foundation held a “Community Build Day” Saturday at the playground at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove to help build it. The playground is set to open May 23.

Leigh Wible is the Marketing Coordinator for Willow Playworks, who’s leading the building process, “It’s absolutely amazing for people to give up a beautiful day in the spring when they can be out doing whatever they’d like to do. They chose to be here, they chose to be part of this project, to be part of something that’s going to be an amazing resource to this area.”

The playground will serve children and adults with disabilities, but will be open to anyone of all ages. Volunteers helped build a walkway for wheelchairs, a rock wall, slides, and other interactive activities.

Some volunteers even made it a family day, bringing their kids to help out or just enjoy a day at the park. Lindsie Wolfe of Selinsgrove brought her husband and three kids, “We have spent hours here, my kids call it the ‘orange park.’ We love this park, and so just to see the expansion of the park is a wonderful thing and we want to teach kids to give back as well.”

Donations are still needed for the project. There is a GoFundMe page link posted here.