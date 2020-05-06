Coronavirus Corps to be formed for COVID tracing and testing

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has announced an initiative to increase testing and contact tracing this fall to further combat with COVID-19. Governor Wolf revealed the creation of the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps. The governor says this initiative will help continue measured and careful efforts to reopen Pennsylvania. This work will allow Pennsylvanians to effectively monitor and respond to new cases and quantify mitigation efforts.

The initiative would partner with local public health agencies, community organizations, and nonprofits to expand the state’s existing testing and contract tracing initiatives. It would also leverage additional resources to fund testing and contract tracing.

The governor says this would also provide critical new job opportunities in the public health sector and he said they will be exploring creative ways to recruit experienced Pennsylvanians with healthcare and public health experience. He says no legislative approval is needed to begin this initiative.