Commissioners urge residents to report positive COVID-19 cases

MIDDLEBURG – A release from Snyder County Commissioners and EMA is urging residents to consider self-reporting positive cases of COVID-19. An open letter to residents states the PA Department of Health has not been able to give counties information about those who have tested positive with COVID-19. WKOK reported this week area hospitals cited strict privacy laws prohibiting that type of information from being shared.

Snyder County Commissioners say not knowing this information puts first responders more at risk if they had to transport positive-testing individuals to the hospital. They say it puts an entire community at risk if a first response unit would need to self quarantine until test results are known.

Residents in the county are being asked to call EMA Director, Derick Shambach at 570-452-7013 to let them know if they’ve been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19. Commissioners say this is a voluntary program and there is no requirement to report.