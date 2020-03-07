Northumberland County studies courthouse feasibility study

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County Courthouse is in need of some renovations and the county commissioners are now looking at a feasibility study. The study was completed recently.

Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano says the board is looking into hiring a project manager who will help prioritize the needed work, and he says eventually, the work will go out to bid.

As of now, Schiccatano says the county is looking at an estimated $4 million cost for the work and county does have about $2 million to put towards the project. Some of that available money was from cost saving at the new prison project. Also, there is funding from the sale of land at the prison site, that land was purchased by a medical marijuana grower.

Schiccatano says the county is also seeking historic preservation grants. He says he is unsure if the work will interrupt any county operations during the project.