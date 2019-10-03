Commissioner: Borough, ESCRA need to negotiate over bans

SELINSGROVE – A Snyder County Commissioner is urging more negotiations between its regional authority and the borough of Selinsgrove…This after the Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority announced Tuesday new business and home developments in eastern parts of the county will be barred from connecting to its wastewater treatment plant.

There is a moratorium on new hookups and Commissioner Peggy Chamberlin-Roup tells us attorneys from both sides need to ‘sit down and come to terms’ on the matter. She says the ban hurts everyone and will negatively affect the county’s economic development.

ESCRA announced the moratorium following a request by the borough to revise service agreements to its four municipal members. This includes Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam boroughs, and Monroe and Penn Townships. The authority is seeking a low-interest loan to fund a $10 million plant upgrade.

Chamberlin-Roup tells us the county recently gave the authority over $450,000 in grant money to offset costs of an $800,000 flood-mitigation upgrade to the plant. Chamberlin-Roup says she hoped the authority would have been ‘more receptive’ to the borough’s request, after receiving that county money. Telephone calls to the borough’s attorney Bob Cravitz and the authority’s attorney Ken Potter have not yet been returned.