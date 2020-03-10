Columbia County murder defendant has died in county prison

BLOOMSBURG —A 69-year-old man, charged with killing his wife late last year, has died in prison. Authorities say John Alan Deeter had advanced Parkinson’s disease and died Sunday night.

The Press-Enterprise reports, Deeter was accused of shooting his wife 11 times as she was on a bed on December 1. Deeter had been held in a special area of the prison due to his condition.

Arrangements were being finalized to transfer him to an infirmary for aging inmates in Coal Township, Northumberland County, according to the warden.

Paula Deeter was killed in a home along Fallow Brook Road in Sugarloaf Township, Columbia County. (Deanna Force)