Columbia Co. murder case moving from hearing, to criminal court

MILLVILLE — Charges including homicide are heading to court after an hour long hearing on Tuesday in Columbia County court. The Press-Enterprise is reporting 18-year-old Carl Kressler is accused of killing his parents, Flint and Sharon Kressler, in late January inside their Orange Township residence.

During a preliminary hearing in Millville Tuesday, testimony from the Columbia County Coroner indicated that multiple shots were fired in the incident. He is pleading not guilty now, but Kressler reportedly had admitted shooting his parents previously, saying they’d recently told him they regretted adopting him.