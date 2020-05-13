Columbia County going yellow despite governor’s threats

BLOOMSBURG – A neighboring Valley county still in the red phase has chosen to defy Governor Tom Wolf’s threats and move to the yellow phase this Friday. In a resolution unanimously passed Wednesday, Columbia County commissioners say they are moving to the yellow phase effective 12:01 a.m. Friday.

In a letter, the county says they recognize and acknowledge they can’t protect county businesses and individuals from state requirements related to licensing, insurance and permitting. The county also recognizes there may be repercussions for the businesses and individuals who make their own decision to open their non-life sustaining business with yellow phase guidelines.

However, county commissioners say as a compromise, if Governor Wolf gives a date certain of May 22 to move the county to yellow, the county will comply, making the resolution null and void.

In a letter to the governor, commissioners say the county has heard the pleas of citizens desiring to reopen safely. The letter also says the county trusts business owners and citizens to make the right decision for their individual circumstances.

Columbia County DA Thomas Leipold says he will not prosecute defying businesses, saying it would be unfair because the commissioners moves creates ambiguity.

See copies of the resolution and letter here.