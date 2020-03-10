Columbia County Commissioner, wife on quarantined cruise ship

OAKLAND, CA – A Columbia County Commissioner and his wife are on board that cruise ship that’s docked in California and is being quarantined for coronavirus. Columbia County Commissioner Rich Ridgway tells us he and his wife are on on board the Grand Princess that has been quarantined since last Thursday….this after concerns arose after a passenger on the cruise’s previous trip died from the virus.

Ridgway says he and his wife are fine, just have a cough from the current rainy and damp weather in California, and medical professionals are not concerned about them. The cruise has over 3500 passengers and 21 people have tested positive. Ridgway says he and his wife will be sent to Georgia on military planes with other east coast passengers to be quarantined…He says they won’t be sent there until at least Wednesday or Thursday, and then they’ll be in Georgia for two weeks.

Columbia County Chief Clerk David Witchey tells us the county is ‘relying on the federal government and their protocols,’ when asked how Ridgway’s situation would affect the county. Witchey says the county does have a plan in place if anything happens.

Ridgway says he and his wife were on a 15-day cruise to Hawaii to celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary and he hadn’t had five days off in a row in two years. He says he’s in touch with the county.