Columbia County authorities looking for missing teen, no update today

BLOOMSBURG – Columbia County officials say they’re still looking for a teenager who went missing over the weekend. The South Centre Township police say 17-year-old Jocelyn English is missing, they say she is an individual with a behavior disability and may be in need of medication. The National Center or Missing and Endangered Persons is asking for the public’s help.

Here is a link to a Facebook page featuring Jocelyn English

MISSING AND ENDANGERED JUVENILE-

Columbia County/ Mifflinville, Pennsylvania

The South Centre Township Police Department along with the National Center for Missing And Endangered, Inc. is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17 year old Jocelyn English.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Jocelyn English, who is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairments and a learning disability. She may be in need of medication.

-Jocelyn English

Age: 17

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 150 lbs. approx.

Hair Color: light BROWN with BLONDE

Eye Color: HAZEL

Last seen wearing: a BLACK puffer coat, Jeans, and a BLACK long sleeve shirt.

If you have seen, have ANY information or know the whereabouts of Jocelyn English, you are asked to contact the South Centre Township Police Department at 570-784-8552 or Dial 911 IMMEDIATELY. .