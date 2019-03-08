Columbia Co. flood protection getting help from Governor

BLOOMSBURG – If a severance tax on natural gas in Pennsylvania is approved by the state legislature, flooding issues will be addressed in Bloomsburg and in other parts of Columbia County.

During a visit to Bloomsburg Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf said his ‘Restore Pennsylvania’ would allow the investment of $4.5 billion over the next four years in significant, high-impact projects throughout the state.

The plan in particular will provide Bloomsburg and surrounding areas with funding for critical flood control infrastructure. It will also establish a disaster relief trust fund to assist individuals who suffer losses not compensated by FEMA or other programs.

He said these projects will help catapult PA ahead of every state in terms of technology, development, and infrastructure. Governor Wolf says the plan will be funded by the common sense severance tax. The GOP controlled legislature has traditionally vetoed a severance tax but the governor’s promise of needed infrastructure upgrades has prolonged the discussion.