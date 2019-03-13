Colgate defeats Bucknell in Patriot League Championship game

HAMILTON, NY – The Bucknell Bison’s reign as Patriot League Champs has come to an end. Going for its third straight league title, the Bucknell men’s basketball team fell to Colgate 94-80 in Wednesday’s Patriot League Championship game in Hamilton, NY. With the win, Colgate earns an automatic bid into this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Bison had a hard time stopping the Raiders’ Jordan Burns, who finished with 35 points. Bucknell trailed by as many as 19 in the game, but did fight back to within two early in the second half before Colgate pulled away. The Bison’s two seniors, Nate Sestina and Kimbal Mackenzie, led the Bison with 21 and 23 points, respectively. Bucknell finishes the season 21-11 overall, and did earn a share of the Patriot League regular season title with Colgate.