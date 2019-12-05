Cohrs Era Ending: Selinsgrove Superintendent to retire next year

SELINSGROVE – A long-time educator in the Selinsgrove Area School District is retiring. In an email, district Superintendent Chad Cohrs tells us he submitted his letter of retirement to the school board Tuesday night. Cohrs says his retirement is effective July 10, 2020.

Cohrs submitted the announcement Tuesday night to adhere to a six-month notice requirement so the board has time to find a replacement. He has served 10 years as Superintendent, 31 years in the district, and 36 years in education.