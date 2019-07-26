“Coffee with the Candidates” held as special 85th District race heats up

MIDDLEBURG – With a little less than a month away until a special election, constituents in Pennsylvania’s 85th District had a chance to hear from the two candidates at a “Coffee with the Candidates Forum” Friday.

On the topic of raising the minimum wage, Republican candidate David Rowe says Democrats refuse to look at the strain of raising the minimum wage would cause small businesses, “As a small business owner, I speak from position of experience. If I am forced to double what I am paying my staff, I would be laying off staff, my rates are going to go up, or I’ll be closing my doors. Increasing the minimum wage would create an unemployable teenage workforce, and prevent business owners from providing young people with those oh-so-important first employment experiences.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Candidate Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay says there’s failure to see the economy is stimulated by sustaining its middle class by raising the minimum wage.

When asked about whether the state should be buying new voting machines, Dr. Rager-Kay says yes. She says Governor Tom Wolf was smart to spend a $90 million subsidy program to help fund the machines without raising taxes, and, “The other thing we need to remember is that these voting machines aren’t set to replace our paper trails, it’s actually set to incentivize them. If there’s a question of something on a paper, we have the voting machines to compare them to.”

Rowe responded by saying paying for the new machines certify voting machines already in place in the district.

On the opioid crisis, Dr. Rager-Kay says funding needs to be restored for mental health and addiction services. She also blamed former Valley U.S. Congressman Tom Marino for allowing pharmaceutical companies to pay incentives to doctors to prescribe opioids.

Rowe blamed Obamacare for making it easier to prescribe and obtain higher power pain killers. He says there needs to be a culture of celebrating familial bonds to improve communication and accountability.

The special election will be held August 20 to replace U.S. Congressman Fred Keller in Harrisburg. The forum was co-hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area at Shade Mountain Winery in Middleburg.