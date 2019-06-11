Coal Twp couple accused of arson

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Coal Township couple face arson charges after being accused of burning down their home the same day they listed it for sale. According to The Daily Item, Coal Township police arrested Brett and Jennifer Stahl Tuesday. A state police fire marshal reported an accelerant was found in the first floor of their home at 950 West Pine Street. The fire occurred March 20.

According to The Daily Item, police say the couple purchased a $140,000 insurance policy in January, with an additional $70,000 for content. Officers also tell The Daily Item they interviewed a realtor who said in March the home had very few pieces of furniture inside. The couple is being arraigned by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.