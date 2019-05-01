Coal Township woman arrested after firing a BB gun at playground

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Coal Township woman was arrested and faces several charges after firing a BB gun at a Ranshaw playground. Coal Township Police tell us the incident occurred Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Coal Township officers say 30-year-old Marie McWilliams used the air gun to fire multiple shots from an upstairs bedroom window toward a group of people at the playground.

Police say children were at the playground at the time as well. McWilliams was taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred and then taken to Northumberland County Prison. She faces two counts of simple assault, one count of recklessly endangering another person and other charges.