DANVILLE – The first baby of the New Year was born at Geisinger in Danville at about 3:30am. Communications staff at the medical center tell us KaSandra Eltringham and Jason Bickel of Coal Township are parents of Brayleigh Rayne Bickel; she was born at 3:34am.

Geisinger says, mother and baby all said to be doing fine and Brayleigh joins a family of eight in Coal Township.