Coal region community center recipient of statewide grant

HARRISBURG — A Northumberland County senior community center was part of a recent grant allocation announced by the Governor’s Office. The Coal Regional Adult Comunity Center received $10,500 to support programs and services in the region.

Governor Tom Wolf announced that 60 senior community centers throughout the commonwealth were recipients of the Department of Aging’s grant program, totaling $2-million.

The grants help senior centers fund projects such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgranding technology, and enhancing marketing opportunities.