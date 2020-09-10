CNN hosting town hall with Joe Biden in Scranton next week

SCRANTON – Joe Biden will be back in his hometown of Scranton next week on national TV. CNN has announced it will host a town hall the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee next Thursday at 8 p.m., which will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper. There is no word on the venue or availability of tickets for the event.

It will be Biden’s first prime time town hall since accepting the nomination. The event will feature a socially-distanced live audience and will follow Pennsylvania’s guidance and regulations regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden spent Labor Day in Pennsylvania and has been returning to the campaign trail after the coronavirus pandemic halted all in-person campaigning for an extended period of time.