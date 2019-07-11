CMVT gets $1 million grant for expansion

BLOOMSBURG – Plans for expansion at Columbia-Montour Area Vo-Tech School received a big surprise boost of state funding. State Senator John Gordner (R-27, Berwick) and State Representative David Millard (R-109, Millville) stopped by the school Wednesday late afternoon to present a surprise $1 million grant for its proposed expansion project.

The Daily Item says Senator Gordner helped get the grant into the state budget. The funds are from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant will help the school add classroom and workshop space, which will allow more student enrollment, and build up the area’s workforce.