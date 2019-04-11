CMVT expansion could bring tax hike in Danville School District

DANVILLE – School taxes could be on the rise in the Danville Area School District because of the possible expansion of Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School. The Daily Item reports the board unanimously voted in favor of Danville’s $28.9 million hybrid option budget plan to expand the vo-tech school.

According to The Daily Item, the option is the less expensive route of two options considered, but it will still cost the district $6.9 million. The approval would mean the board will likely have to raise taxes for the first time in several years.

Board member Randy Keister told The Daily Item the most expensive option would’ve cost the district an estimated $35 million. Some board members said this isn’t a money issue, it’s a future issue for students going into the various trades offered at the vo-tech school.

But Danville board president Kevin Brouse told the paper he thought the vo-tech joint operating committee had come to a decision on the expansion, but there was some push back by two or three districts. Seven districts send students to the vo-tech school.