Clerk shot, Customer Killed in Holdup: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/6/19

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a customer was killed and a clerk wounded during a robbery at a central Lycoming County convenience store over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store in Williamsport. The ccounty coroner’s office identified the victim as 48-year-old Rhonda McPeak of Williamsport. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

Chief Damon Hagen of the city police department said Monday he didn’t know the condition of the female clerk. Police said an extensive search of the area was done but the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, wasn’t found. In late July, two boys were shot as they were walking in the city, and one was killed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Bullying, self-harm and suicide were the most common concerns fielded during the first half-year of operation for a new threat reporting system that covers Pennsylvania schools. The state attorney general’s office says the Safe 2 Say Something program generated more than 23,000 tips between mid-January and the end of June.

The report says about 1,300 tips were determined to be pranks. Safe 2 Say Something covers all K-12 students in Pennsylvania, including charter, private and vocational-technical schools. People most commonly made reports through a mobile app that handled more than 19,000 tips. The website received more than 3,500 tips, and about 500 were called in. The annual report is required under a 2018 state law that established the program.

Features

SYDNEY (AP) — The attack on a Texas Walmart that left 22 people dead bore all the classic hallmarks of America’s cycle of mass shootings. A lone shooter. Multiple casualties. A white male accused of the crime.

But it also revealed a pattern of emerging white supremacy, and apparent inspiration by the New Zealand mosque attacks earlier this year.

The El Paso massacre is the latest attack in which the gunman appears to have praised the March shootings in Christchurch _ where an Australian white supremacist is charged with killing 51 worshippers at two mosques.

Christchurch seems to be gaining ground as a political symbol, as the racist views espoused by the man charged with the killings resonate with white supremacists half a world away.

UNDATED (AP) _ Experts say President Donald Trump’s focus on “mentally ill monsters” oversimplifies the role of mental illness in public mass shootings and downplays the ease with which Americans can get firearms.

Trump yesterday addressed weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that killed 31 people. Trump said, “Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”

In response, mental health experts are repeating what they’ve said after previous mass shootings: most people with mental illness are not violent and that access to firearms is a big part of the problem. But some found common ground with Trump in support for red flag laws that can be used to temporarily disarm people believed to be dangerous. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have passed such laws.

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Galveston’s police chief is apologizing after two of his officers, mounted on horseback, led a handcuffed trespassing suspect by a rope through downtown streets. Photos of the incident yesterday were widely viewed on social media. The two officers linked the rope to handcuffs worn by 43-year-old criminal trespass suspect Donald Neely _ and led him around the block to a mounted patrol staging area.

Police Chief Vernon Hale says “this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios,” such as with crowd control. However, he said he believes his officers “showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest.” He said his department has “immediately changed the policy” to prevent use of the technique. Neely is free on bond. He has no listed telephone number and couldn’t be reached for comment.

MURPHY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina gun shop that drew nationwide attention with a billboard targeting four minority congresswomen has replaced it with a sign praising the First Amendment. A billboard sponsored by Cherokee Guns had shown the congresswomen with the apocalyptic phrase “The 4 Horsemen Cometh” altered to read “The 4 Horsemen are Idiots.”

Television station WDEF reports that the billboard was replaced yesterday with one reading: “First Amendment. Enough Said.” The billboard had targeted Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, all of whom have drawn the wrath of President Donald Trump. It was signed “the Deplorables.” The chief salesperson for the gun shop said they took down the original message because of death threats posted online.

BOSTON (AP) — An online message board that carried the manifesto believed posted by the gunman in El Paso, Texas _ has, in effect, been shut down. The message board 8chan was disabled after two companies cut off vital technical services to it. 8chan is known for trafficking in anonymous hate speech and incitement of hate crimes _ and the post by the alleged Texas shooter marks the third known instance that a shooter posted on the site before going on a rampage. The companies that pulled the plug on 8chan protect web sites from denial-of-service attacks that can make them unreachable.

BERLIN (AP) — Vienna subway travelers have decided that they don’t want their train rides to be scented.

The Austrian capital’s transport authority tried out four scents, including hints of green tea, grapefruit, sandalwood and melon, in the ventilation systems of four trains on two of the network’s five lines last month. It asked subway users to deliver their verdict online.

The authority said Monday that 21,000 people decided they would prefer to live without scent as they commute, while 16,000 supported extending the project. It said that the air quality in subway cars has already been improved by a ban on eating on trains that was introduced on all lines in January.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — It was a message, all right. But hardly an instant one. A man cleaning up a river in California found a message in a bottle from Hawaii _ a message from 2006. Eric McDermott says he found the message in April and it contained the names of three siblings and an Oklahoma street address. The Press Democrat newspaper in Santa Rosa says McDermott spent months searching for the family in the note _ and finally tracked them down just a few miles from where he found the floating message. McDermott says the family threw the bottle into the ocean during a Hawaii vacation, never thinking it would end up back with them.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHOENIX (AP) — Vince Velasquez allowed two runs in a season-high seven innings and Scott Kingery homered in his hometown ballpark, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Velasquez (4-6) gave up six hits, struck out three and got help from a running catch in left field by Adam Haseley with a runner on and two outs in the seventh, taking a hit away from Arizona’s Carson Kelly.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils travel to play the Diamondbacks at 9pm while CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Yelich hit two home runs and took over the major league lead with 39, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was Yelich’s sixth career multi-homer game, and his fourth this season. Brewers starter Jordan Lyles limited his former team to three runs, one earned, on two hits in five innings in his first start against the Pirates since being traded on July 29.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 7 L-A Angels 4

Final Chi Cubs 6 Oakland 5

Final Minnesota 5 Atlanta 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Baltimore 6

Final Texas 1 Cleveland 0

Final Chi White Sox 7 Detroit 4

Final Boston 7 Kansas City 5

Final Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 Miami 2

Final Milwaukee 9 Pittsburgh 7

Final N-Y Mets 5 Miami 4

Final Philadelphia 7 Arizona 3

Final Washington 4 San Francisco 0

Final L-A Dodgers 8 St. Louis 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Minnesota at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

