Clergy Abuse Hotlines Fields 1,862 Calls: AP PA Headlines, Scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state prosecutor says investigations remain underway after 1,862 calls were made to his office’s clergy abuse hotline in the 12 months since a landmark grand jury report exposed decades of child abuse within the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that about 90 percent of those calls concerned allegations of abuse or cover-ups within the Catholic church.

The rest were about institutions or people outside the Catholic church. Shapiro calls it “a profoundly impactful experience” that he’s been stopped daily by people who are grateful for the investigation or want to tell him their own stories of victimization. Pennsylvania dioceses have been evaluating claims and making payments through compensation funds established in the wake of the report.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America says lawyers believe they have turned up allegations of sexual abuse against more than 350 people not previously identified in files released by the organization. Attorneys with the Abused in Scouting group filed the suit Monday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court. It alleges a one-time scout leader sexually abused a minor and was filed on behalf of the victim identified only by initials.

The scouts compiled so-called ineligible volunteer files on people considered to pose a risk of abuse, and about 5,000 of these files have been made public. Monday’s suit says over 350 names not previously identified in the files have been uncovered. It does not list those names. An email message seeking comment was sent to the Boy Scouts.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A decision on whether Meek Mill will be retried in a drug and gun case has been delayed until later this month. The 32-year-old rapper has been on probation most of his adult life over the teenage arrest. His case was overturned last month because of credibility concerns about the arresting officer.

Meek Mill has become an activist for criminal justice reform after he returned to prison in 2017 for violations he blamed on his erratic travel schedule. His lawyer, Brian McMonagle, asked the judge for more time to resolve the case. It was rescheduled to Aug. 27. The judge allowed him to remain out on bail.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a second life term in the shooting death of a motorist on Interstate 81 in south central Pennsylvania more than 5½ years ago. Forty-two-year-old John Strawser Jr. of Terra Alta was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday. Authorities in Franklin County said 28-year-old Timothy Davison was driving home to Maine in January 2014 when a pickup truck driver opened fire and rammed his SUV, forcing it onto a median, before circling back and shooting him again.

Two ex-friends said Strawser had threatened them and they were driving in a similar vehicle on I-81. Strawser was earlier sentenced to life in the April 2015 slaying of Amy Lou Buckingham in Preston, West Virginia, and the Pennsylvania life term will run consecutive to that sentence.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Mississippi truck driver has been sentenced to 28½ to 78 years in prison in an alcohol-related crash on a southern Pennsylvania interstate that killed three people, including a toddler. PennLive.com reports that a Dauphin County judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on 29-year-old Jack Satterfield III.

Satterfield pleaded guilty in June to vehicular homicide while driving dunk and leaving the scene of an accident in the October 2018 crash in Lower Paxton Township. Authorities said the McComb resident had consumed eight drinks earlier in the day before his truck plowed into slowed or stopped traffic near a construction zone on I-83. The crash involved 11 vehicles and killed 24-year-old Zachary Lybrand of Middletown; his 16-month-old daughter, Elliana, and 22-year-old Ethan Van Bochoven, a college student from Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Uruguay issued a warning to its citizens early this week about traveling to the U.S. after two mass shootings killed more than 30 people. The Latin American country also cited three cities citizens should avoid: Albuquerque, Detroit and Baltimore. Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the three cities are among the 20 most dangerous in the world and cited CEOWORLD magazine at its source.

Albuquerque has garnered national attention in recent years over its high auto theft rates and violent shootings.Uruguay advised its citizens to avoid U.S. theme parks, shopping centers, art festivals, religious activities and sporting events. Albuquerque spokesman Matt Ross said it was absurd for Albuquerque to be cited. Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting its citizens “postpone travel” to the U.S. in light of “hate crimes.”

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas Roman Catholic archbishop posted tweets critical of President Donald Trump, only to delete them later. The San Antonio Express-News reports that San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller used his personal Twitter account late Monday to demand that Trump “stop racism, starting with yourself.”

The prelate called Trump poor and weak, accusing him of causing “too much damage already” and of destroying lives. He added: “Stop, stop, stop. Please, please, please.” The postings were deleted by yesterday morning. Later, in English and Spanish, he tweeted that he regretted that his remarks “were not focused on the issues but on an individual.” The tweets came after a mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people. The suspected gunman adopted Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric in his social media postings.

SUPERIOR, Mont. (AP) — Court documents say a man accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a Montana rodeo told a sheriff’s deputy that the boy cursed at him when he asked the teenager to take off his hat during the national anthem. The document filed by Mineral County Attorney Ellen Donohue charges 39-year-old Curt James Brockway of Superior, Montana, with assault on a minor.

It says Brockway told the deputy he asked the boy to take off his hat out of respect for the national anthem. It says that when the boy cursed at him, Brockway grabbed the boy by the throat, lifted him into the air and slammed him to the ground. The boy was bleeding from his ears and was flown to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, for a possible concussion and fractured skull.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — It’s a chance to watch televised coverage of a presidential impeachment in the run-up to next year’s general election. But in this case, the impeachment won’t involve the current occupant of the White House _ but one of his predecessors. FX says the next chapter of its “American Crime Story” series will deal with the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The miniseries will air in September 2020. And former White House intern Monica Lewinski _ whose sexual affair with Clinton led to his impeachment when he lied about it to Congress _ serves as a producer of the series.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of prominent African American leaders in San Francisco want to preserve a controversial mural displayed in a public high school that some have criticized as racist. Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, on Tuesday called on the school board to reconsider its vote to paint over the mural. He argued that painting over the mural would be like erasing American history.

The mural was created in 1936 and depicts the life of George Washington. It shows pioneers standing over the dead body of a Native American and slaves working at Washington’s estate. Brown was joined by NAACP Officer Arnold Townsend and Noah Griffin, a jazz singer and alumnus of the high school. Artist Dewey Crumpler, who painted a response piece to the mural, was also present.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, a pioneer and reigning giant of modern literature whose imaginative power in “Beloved,” “Song of Solomon” and other works that transformed American letters by dramatizing the pursuit of freedom within the boundaries of race, has died at age 88. Few authors rose in such rapid, spectacular style.

She was nearly 40 when her first novel, “The Bluest Eye,” was published. By her early 60s, after just six novels, she had become the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize. Morrison was praised in 1993 by the Swedish academy for her “visionary force”. In 2012, Barack Obama awarded her a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is going to need some work done on her bathroom _ thanks to an exploding toilet. Marylou Ward says the only toilet in her home in Port Charlotte was shattered into hundreds of pieces on Sunday. Ward says a plumber told her the blast that busted the toilet to smithereens happened after lightning struck her septic tank. That triggered an explosion of the methane gas generated by feces in the septic system’s pipes. Though there will be a messy cleanup involved, Ward says she is thankful that no one was injured.

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida boy who called 911 to report he was hungry and wanted a pizza got a lesson in proper emergency call etiquette, but he also got a pie. The Sanford Police Department said in a Facebook post that the hungry 5-year-old called 911 last Friday.

Three officers responded to the home in suburban Orlando for a well-being check. They met with the boy and his older sister, who told them they were fine and that her brother had used the phone without her knowledge. The officers explained that the 911 system is only for emergencies. Then they went to Pizza Hut and brought a large pizza back to the house.

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar and Alex Avila both homered and drove in three runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks came from behind for an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. David Peralta also homered for Arizona, which has won three of four as it fights for a National League wild-card spot.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils finish their series in Arizona playing the Diamondbacks at 9pm while CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI and the Milwaukee Brewers, without a resting Christian Yelich, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. The Brewers won their second straight after losing four in a row. The Pirates are last in the NL Central after falling to 4-20 since the All-Star break.

