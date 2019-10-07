Clearfield Fire Was Fatal: AP PA Headlines, NFL Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/07/19

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was found dead following an explosion and fire at a Clearfield residence. The blast was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Friday in downtown Clearfield seconds before the fire occurred. Police originally reported all four occupants accounted for but said surveillance footage led them to believe that one woman was still inside.

The Clearfield County coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old Shanna Carlson of Clearfield. Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder said the cause and manner of death are pending lab test results that will take about four to eight weeks. District Attorney Bill Shaw said natural gas to the apartment was shut off in July. The cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Hazelton native Joe Maddon will interview for the Los Angeles Angels’ managerial vacancy this week, a person familiar with the process told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Angels aren’t publicizing their search. ESPN first reported the interview. Maddon is considered the prohibitive front-runner to replace Brad Ausmus, who was fired after one season in charge. The Angels finished 72-90, their worst record since 1999.

Maddon spent 31 years employed by the Angels as a player and a coach throughout the organization. He was Mike Scioscia’s bench coach with the 2002 World Series champions before leaving for managerial jobs in Tampa Bay and Chicago, where he won the World Series in 2016. He was let go by Chicago on the final day of the regular season.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The discovery of the last ship that brought Africans to the United States as slaves may offer a test case for reparations. Relatives of steamship owner Timothy Meaher, who financed the trip in 1860, still live in Mobile, Alabama. So do descendants of the people he enslaved. And while no formal push for reparations has begun, the subject has been bubbling up quietly since earlier this year, when experts identified the wreckage of the slave ship Clotilda.

Many Clotilda descendants say reconciliation with the Meahers would suffice. Others hope the family helps with ambitious plans to transform a downtrodden community into a tourist attraction. Some want cash; some want nothing. The discussion comes as Congress considers whether to create a reparations study commission.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Bros.’ R-rated “Joker” has set a new record at the October box office. Studios on Sunday estimate that the dark spin on the classic Batman villain earned an estimated $93.5 million from ticket sales in its first weekend in North American theaters. The previous October record-holder was the Spider-Man spinoff “Venom” which opened to $80 million last year.

Scrutiny over “Joker’s” violent themes resulted in multiple theater chains banning costumes and authorities in numerous cities stepping up police patrols around theaters, but security concerns did not seem to detract audiences. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, “Joker” surpassed industry and studio expectations as well as its $55 million production budget. The more family friendly “Abominable” landed in second with $12 million. “Downton Abbey” took third with $8 million.

ENID, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman was shot in the thigh when a dog inside the vehicle with her jumped onto a back seat console, causing a gun under the console to fire. The Enid News & Eagle reports that Tina Springer was in the passenger seat of the vehicle that had stopped Thursday to wait for a train in Enid in northern Oklahoma.

The yellow Labrador retriever, which belongs to the 79-year-old driver Brent Parks, was in the back seat and jumped onto the folding console. That’s when the .22-caliber handgun under the console went off. Police say cloth from the seat covers could have gotten into the trigger well of the gun, making it discharge. The 44-year-old Springer, who lives in Nash, Oklahoma, and is Parks’ caretaker, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say Parks told them the gun isn’t usually loaded.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is trying to stop the use of deceptively edited videos and audio aimed at influencing elections. Legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom targets “deep fakes.” That includes deceptively edited audio and video designed to give someone a false impression about a political candidate’s actions or words.

A state Democratic lawmaker introduced the legislation after an altered video of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emerged that appeared to show her slurring her words. It was shared widely on the internet.

The bill bans distribution of such content within 60 days of an election. The ban does not apply if the video includes a disclaimer or is satire or a parody. It allows a candidate to seek damages against anyone who distributes such a video. Opponents have raised free speech concerns.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thousands of people showed up to an outdoor shopping center in Utah to see rapper Kanye West perform what he calls a worship service. Saturday’s concert was held right before the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City. West took the stage late in his worship service and performed one song — “Jesus Walks,” from his 2004 album “The College Dropout.”

Afterward, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that West prayed and testified to the crowd about his religious journey. He also talked politics and what he called the dangers of social media. The Deseret News reported that between 7,000 and 10,000 people attended the event. West has been traveling the country holding these church-like concerts that include choir singers and other musicians.

Monday: NFL Cleveland at San Francisco 7:30pm

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Tucker hit a 46-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens past the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-23 in a game marred by an illegal hit on Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph that left Rudolph unconscious. Baltimore snapped a two-game losing streak when safety Marlon Humphrey stripped Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and recovered the fumble at the Pittsburgh 34. Tucker knocked through the winner four plays later. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nate Gerry returned an interception for a score, Orlando Scandrick took a strip-sack the distance and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the New York Jets 31-6. The Eagles smothered third-string quarterback Luke Falk and overwhelmed New York’s offense on a day Carson Wentz was ordinary. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Atlanta 3 St. Louis 1

Final L-A Dodgers 10 Washington 4

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Buffalo 14 Tennessee 7

Final Houston 53 Atlanta 32

Final Baltimore 26 Pittsburgh 23 OT

Final New England 33 Washington 7

Final Arizona 26 Cincinnati 23

Final Carolina 34 Jacksonville 27

Final New Orleans 31 Tampa Bay 24

Final Philadelphia 31 N-Y Jets 6

Final Oakland 24 Chicago 21

Final Minnesota 28 N-Y Giants 10

Final Denver 20 L.A. Chargers 13

Final Green Bay 34 Dallas 24

Final Indianapolis 19 Kansas City 13 (This game was on WKOK)

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 94 Connecticut 81

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Houston at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Minnesota 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Atlanta at St. Louis 3:07 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Washington 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cleveland at San Francisco 8:15 p.m.

