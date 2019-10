TURBOTVILLE – A clean-up project will take place on I-80 westbound in Northumberland County tomorrow (Tuesday). PennDOT tells us soil remediation work will be done between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in Turbot Township near mile marker 212. A right driving lane will be closed while that project is completed. Motortist are asked to use caution and be alert for stopped or slow moving vehicles.