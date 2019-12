MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT will be doing a clean-up project on Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township Wednesday. Soil remediation work will be taking place on Route 54 northbound near the intersection with Route 901.

Work will be done between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. A single lane closure will be in place with flaggers directing traffic in both directions. Motorists should expect delays while that project is completed.