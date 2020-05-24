PA Has Fined Nursing Homes: AP PA Headlines, Features, Sports

AP PA Headlines 5/24/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials say civil penalties totaling more than $93,000 have been assessed against nursing care facilities in Pennsylvania amid hundreds of complaint investigations during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Saturday that nursing home surveyors have conducted more than 1,470 inspections of nursing homes since the beginning of February. Officials said more than 5,000 deaths in the commonwealth are now associated with the coronavirus. State health officials also reported that more than 700 more people testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two men at a luxury apartment complex in the Philadelphia area are believed to have been a murder-suicide. Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to The Edge at Yardley at about 12:30 p.m. Friday and found a man lying on the ground outside with multiple gunshot wounds. A witness told police that the shooter had entered a downstairs apartment, and police evacuated about 50 people and told others to shelter in place. Hours later, police said, Bucks County SWAT Team members entered and found the man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man in a north Philadelphia hospital for drug detoxification barricaded himself in a room in the emergency department and set fire to bed sheets, but no one was injured. Police said the 30- to 40-year-old man was searched by security at Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday and placed in a room. Police said he barricaded himself inside and turned on oxygen tanks, then lit the bed sheets on fire. Police said a maintenance man broke a window and the man climbed out and fought with security, but police arrived and arrested him.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two men have been charged with firing nearly a dozen shots at three Pittsburgh-area police officers who were following them in February. Court documents indicate that 19-year-old Ezra Michael Grant of Greensburg and 18-year-old J’Lamar Jeremiah Washington of Pittsburgh face charges including attempted homicide and assault on a law enforcement officer in the Feb. 4 shooting. The Tribune-Review reports that no one was seriously hurt. Detectives said Grant denied shooting at the van. Court documents don’t list defense attorneys and listed numbers for them couldn’t be found Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

(AP) — Millions of Americans are set to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns and venture outdoors to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at beaches, cookouts and family outings. But public health officials have deep concerns that large gatherings could cause outbreaks to come roaring back. Medical experts warn the virus won’t take a holiday for the unofficial start of summer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying home, avoiding crowds and connecting with family by phone or video chat. Specialists advise those who celebrate to maintain social distancing, wear masks and avoid sharing food and drinks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports

(AP) — Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are getting ready for another made-for-TV match, this time with friends from the NFL. Woods and Peyton Manning take on Mickelson and Tom Brady in what’s being billed as “The Match: Champions for Charity.” It will be the second straight Sunday live golf is on TV. The purpose is to raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief efforts and to provide entertainment. Another big appeal is seeing golf’s biggest star on TV again. Woods was last seen on Feb. 16 at Riviera when he shot weekend rounds of 76 and 77 and finished last at the Genesis Invitational.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Linebacker Anthony Chickillo has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints after playing the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deal was announced Saturday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Chickillo is changing teams for the first time. He was drafted in the sixth round by Pittsburgh in 2015. He played in 11 games for the Steelers last season.

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July. It’s the clearest sign yet that the NBA believes the season can continue amid the coronavirus pandemic. Games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a massive campus on the Disney property near Orlando. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the conversations were still “exploratory,” and that the site would be used for practices and housing as well.

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested in Southern California on Friday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said the second player taken in the 1998 draft was taken into custody on a domestic battery charge in Palm Desert, about 110 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Leaf was being held on $5,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility. Leaf finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1997 and led Washington State to the Rose Bowl. Drafted by the Chargers, he won just four of 18 games as a starter in three seasons with the team.

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals have changed their plans for a virtual World Series ring ceremony after players decided they would rather wait until they could reunite in person to receive their new jewelry. The Nationals previously announced they were going to give out the rings during a show broadcast on television and online. They still plan to unveil the design of the ring Sunday, the anniversary of the date they began their turnaround from a 19-31 record to World Series champs.

UNDATED (AP) — Canada’s NHL teams have offered season ticket-holders rebate or refund options in acknowledgment that no more 2019-20 regular-season games will be played in front of fans in their respective buildings. The Canadian Press says all seven teams contacted their season ticket bases last week with options and/or deadlines to make a decision. Leagues and teams around the world are either playing in empty stadiums or trying to figure out a way to just resume play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump played golf Saturday for the first time since he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency more than two months ago. The golf outing came a day after Trump said houses of worship are “essential” and he demanded that governors allow them to reopen during the holiday weekend. Photographs that appeared on Twitter showed him swinging a golf club and driving alone in a cart on the course at his private Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved