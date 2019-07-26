City ok with controversial political window display in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Some complaints have been made to Sunbury City officials about a political window display in Sunbury that uses profane language. Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker tells WKOK she received a call Wednesday about a window display at a building at the corner of Market and Fourth Street that displayed a 2020 campaign sign for President Donald Trump.

City officials tell us the sign says, “Trump 2020 No More Bull—-” Ocker says she actually received the complaint via a phone call from someone who supports President Donald Trump. She says that person was upset with the uncivil discourse in our country today. Ocker says she also saw a complaint posted on social media.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells us whomever displayed the sign has his or her right to freedom of speech, and the city supports that. Ocker agrees the sign is a matter of freedom of speech.

The display also contained a United States flag that was initially hung backwards. Ocker says the city offered to help make sure the flag would be properly displayed, and the flag was turned around.