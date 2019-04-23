City of Sunbury to name river amphitheater after late mayor Jesse Woodring

SUNBURY—Sunbury will name the city’s amphitheater after the late former Sunbury Mayor Jesse Woodring. At Monday night’s city council meeting, city council approved the purchase of a sign, pending the approval of the late mayor’s family.

City Councilman Chris Reis says the sign describes Woodring’s service to the community, “There’s a design that was brought up that the mayor did the research on. It’s a standard sign that shows what Jesse did for the community and when it was dedicated by the city to him and his family.”

Councilman Jim Eister plans to seek design approval from Woodring’s family, “Within the next week or so I’ll be contacting the family regarding the dedication of the amphitheater to Jesse Woodring. I’ll be talking to the family, of course, but I would hope within the next short time period to take care of that.”

Mayor Kurt Karlovich said the approximate cost of the sign is $800 and includes the cost of the sign, shipping, a clear coat protect ant, and installation.