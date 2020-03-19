City of Sunbury declares enforcement of Governor’s new order

SUNBURY – In conjunction with the Governor’s Order of this date, the City of Sunbury, by and through Mayor Kurt Karlovich, immediately declares that:

As of 8:00 p.m. on Thursday March 19, 2020 the City will begin enforcement actions relative to any and all restaurants and/or bars which have not closed their “Dine-In” eating areas. This closure requirement is not applicable to establishments open only for take-out and/or delivery services; and, As of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday March 21, 2020, the City will begin enforcement actions relative to any and all “Non-Life Sustaining” businesses which continue to operate in violation of the aforesaid Order of the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Non-Life Sustaining businesses shall include all businesses listed as such by the Governor in his public statement of this date.

All business listed in the Governor’s current statement as “Life Sustaining” shall be allowed to continue to operate for the public good.

Please note that the City has been tasked with these duties by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in order to best ensure the health and safety of the citizens of Pennsylvania and therefore the citizens of the City of Sunbury.