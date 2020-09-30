City Council approves to keep, post Sunbury City Administrator position

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is looking to hire a new city administrator.

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells us, city council voted unanimously Monday to keep the administrator’s position next year. Karlovich says current City Administrator Jody Ocker’s contract will not be renewed, which expires in January. The mayor says he’s not commenting further on personnel matters.

Ocker announced at a recent council meeting she was not keeping the position after her contract expired. In a statement read to council, Ocker cited her main reason was a ‘lack of commitment’ from council to implement her position as stated in the employment agreement and contract.

Ocker says part of the job description noted the city administrator was to ‘direct and supervise administration of all city departments except for the police’ after the first six months – but city department heads didn’t always follow through.

Karlovich says council updated the position’s job description during Monday’s meeting – which Ocker says going forward, a department head’s decision could only be overturned by public vote of the council if requested by the administrator.

Ocker says she’s glad the discussion about the future of the position was held in public, but ‘we’ll see how it’s executed.’