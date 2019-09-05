Citizen’s Electric rate increases being investigated

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg’s electric utility is looking to increase its rates, but it will have to survive an upcoming investigation. According to a report from The Center Square (An independent news organization based in Harrisburg), the state Public Utility Commission has unanimously agreed to investigate three rate requests from three PA utilities, including Citizen’s Electric.

The rate increase requests are on hold until March 2020. No exact hearing dates have been announced, but when they take place, they are expected to take up to nine months.

The report says Citizen’s Electric asked for a 33.5 % increase to the residential monthly customer’s charge from $11.24 to $15 monthly. Customers who use 1,250 kilowatts per month would have seen an 8.1 increase from $119.51 to $129.20 on their bill. Citizen’s Electric has just over 7,000 Lewisburg area customers.

The Center Square says the companies want to increase rates to ‘continue capital investments in system improvements, and current maintenance and replacement policies’ among other reasons. The other utility companies being investigated are Valley Energy, which is stationed in Sayre, and parts of New York state and Virginia, along Wellsboro Electric Company.