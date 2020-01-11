Chopper Crash Victims from New York: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG (AP) – Lower prices for natural gas last year will mean a 21% drop in drilling fee revenue for Pennsylvania’s state programs and county and municipal governments. That’s even as production grew from exploration in the vast Marcellus Shale reservoir. The Independent Fiscal Office projected Wednesday that impact fee collections for 2019 will be $198.

That’s a nearly $54 million drop from 2018, but still above 2016’s low point of $173 million. Payments are due by July 1, and the money largely stays in drilling communities. With 2019 production in Pennsylvania headed to a record 6.8 trillion cubic feet last year, the Independent Fiscal Office says the effective tax rate of the fee fell to 2.1%.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two people have been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and other offenses. They are accused of kicking a wounded deer in the head and neck and pulling off its antler during a videotaped attack. The Pennsylvania Game Commission filed charges Friday against 18-year-old Alexander Brock Smith and an unnamed 17-year-old male. The attack during the state’s hunting season in November is characterized in an arrest warrant as the torture of the buck that the 17-year-old had shot and wounded. Calls were left for both defendants’ lawyers.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two upstate New York businessmen aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed in a Pennsylvania backyard. Authorities in Cumberland County say no one on the ground was injured in the Thursday night crash. The helicopter’s pilot was high-profile Buffalo, New York, developer Mark Croce. His passenger was a former trustee in the western New York suburb where both men lived. The aircraft was headed to Buffalo from Washington, D.C., when the crash took place near Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Features

KISSIMMEE (AP) – The Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT featured in the film “Bullitt” has sold at a Florida auction house for $3.74 million. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Friday’s sale at Mecum Kissimmee marks the most expensive Mustang ever sold. Seller Sean Kiernan drove the car across the auction block at Silver Spurs Arena and then addressed a crowd of about 25,000. Bidding surpassed $3 million in the first minute. The top bid went back and forth between someone present and a bidder on the phone for several minutes before the mystery buyer on the phone won, agreeing to pay $3.4 million plus a 10 percent buyer’s premium.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Two men who pleaded guilty to trespassing on the cone of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park last fall were sentenced to 10 days in jail and have been banned from the park for five years. Park employees and other witnesses saw two people on the geyser on Sept. 10 taking photos with their cellphones. At least one witness shared photos with park rangers, who cited the two defendants. Park officials said the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin and there is scalding water just below the surface.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A bill has been proposed in Vermont that would ban cellphone use or ownership for those under 21. The bill states lawmakers have concluded those under 21 “aren’t mature enough” to possess guns, smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol and the same should apply to cellphones. The state recently increased the smoking age to 21 and barred those under 21 from buying a gun unless they take a hunter safety course. Democratic Sen. John Rodgers says he introduced the bill to highlight the restrictions on guns and doesn’t expect it to pass. The bill cites distracted driving with cellphones as a leading cause of death among teenagers and cellphone bullying linked to suicides.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds



The Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Sked:

Saturday:

WKOK — Shikellamy Wrestling 9:45am: Shikellamy vs. Line Mountain at Line Mountain Duels

Eagle 107 — Bucknell Mens Basketball 1pm: Holy Cross at Bucknell on Eagle 107 & Eagle107.com

WKOK — NFL 4pm: Minnesota at San Francisco

WKOK — NFL 7:30pm: Tennessee at Baltimore

Sunday:

WKOK — NFL 2:30pm: Houston at Kansas City

WKOK — NFL 6:15pm: Seattle at Green Bay

Monday:

WKOK — Shikellamy Basketball 7:09pm: Montoursville at Shikellamy.

Friday’s Scores By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewisburg 57, Central Columbia 51

Hughesville 60, Southern Columbia 43

Jersey Shore 67, Central Mountain 52

Loyalsock 74, Midd-West 21

Shikellamy 50, Selinsgrove 36 This game was on WKOK and WKOK.com

Northumberland Christian 62, Meadowbrook Christian 36

Shamokin 64, Mifflinburg 46

Mount Carmel 82, South Williamsport 57

Greenwood 38, Newport 27

Montoursville 56, Milton 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellefonte 34, Bald Eagle Area 25

Juniata Valley 73, West Branch 7

Northumberland Christian 60, Meadowbrook Christian 30

Tri-Valley 33, Shenandoah Valley 20

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 111 Atlanta 101 Final New Orleans 123 New York 111 Final Brooklyn 117 Miami 113 Final Indiana 116 Chicago 105 Final Memphis 134 San Antonio 121 Final Utah 109 Charlotte 92 Final Phoenix 98 Orlando 94 Final L.A. Lakers 129 Dallas 114 Final Milwaukee 127 Sacramento 106 Final L.A. Clippers 109 Golden State 100

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Carolina 3 Arizona 0 Final SO Detroit 3 Ottawa 2 Final OT Pittsburgh 4 Colorado 3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (6)Butler 70 Providence 58 Final Iowa 67 (12)Maryland 49

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota at Houston 5 p.m. Chicago at Detroit 7 p.m. New Orleans at Boston 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas 8:30 p.m. Cleveland at Denver 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Portland 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver at Buffalo 1 p.m. Los Angeles at Carolina 7 p.m. Boston at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington 7 p.m. N-Y Rangers at St. Louis 8 p.m. Anaheim at Chicago 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary 10 p.m. Columbus at Vegas 10 p.m. Dallas at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 4 p.m. Wake Forest at (2)Duke 8 p.m. (4)Baylor at (3)Kansas 1 p.m. Georgia at (5)Auburn 12 p.m. Boise St. at (7)San Diego St. 10 p.m. Arizona St. at (9)Oregon 10:30 p.m. (11)Ohio St. at Indiana 12 p.m. (13)Louisville at Notre Dame 2 p.m. Alabama at (14)Kentucky 12 p.m. UMass at (15)Dayton 12:30 p.m. Georgetown at (16)Villanova 12 p.m. (22)Texas Tech at (17)West Virginia 6 p.m. Syracuse at (18)Virginia 4 p.m. Wisconsin at (20)Penn St. 2:15 p.m.

