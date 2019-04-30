Children’s Book Week 100th Anniversary celebration this week at Valley library

SHAMOKIN – A Valley library is joining over 1,000 libraries, schools, and bookstores celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Children’s Book Week across the country. The celebration will take place this Thursday at the Shamokin-Coal Township Library from 4 to 5 p.m.

All kids and teens will receive a free 2019 Children’s Book Week activity poster designed by Yuji Morales. Author of children’s books, Janiece Adams, will read her newly published children’s book, The Funny Foods Best Friends. There will also be giveaways and special activities celebrating books and The Underground Toy Society’s children’s books. More details: https://sctplibrary.com/

There will be a comparable celebration at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Details about that event at https://the-childrens-museum.org/