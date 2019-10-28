Child abuse case twist: Grandmother punched by man who collided with school bus

SUNBURY- The man who authorities say was driving the van that collided with a school bus last month now is in jail. They say this weekend, he punched the grandmother of the three-year-old who is hospitalized after a Northumberland County abuse case.

The Daily Item reports that 35-year-old Nicholas Kahley is charged with simple assult. Police say he punched Bonnie Kahley, the grandmother of three year-old Arabella Parker who remains hospitalized after being abused over several months. The newspaper says Nicholas Kahley is married to Bonnie Kahley.

Last week, State Police arrested Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton, the mother of Arabella Parker. Police arrested her boyfriend, 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton, earlier this month after they say the man beat the child. The mother was charged with child endangerment, obstruction of a child abuse case, and other charges.

Police took Nicholas Kahley into custody Sunday morning and he is jailed in Northumberland County. He awaits arraignment today.