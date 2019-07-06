Child abduction attempt in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Two men are being sought by Sunbury Police after a near child abduction incident in the city Friday afternoon. Media reports say Sunbury Police are looking for two men in a small blue pickup truck who allegedly attempted to pick up a 10-year old girl on Catawissa Avenue.

According to reports, Sunbury officers were sent to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Reports say the child and her grandmother told police their family came home and were unloading their vehicle when the truck came by. The child said a male passenger, possibly with dark hair and a blonde beard, got halfway out of the truck and asked her if she wanted a ride. The child then ran back to her grandmother.

Reports say officers believe the truck then drove on Race Street and left in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County Communications at 570-988-4539.