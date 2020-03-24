Chief Shikellamy teachers conducting ‘Social Distancing Teacher Love Parade’ Wednesday

SUNBURY – Some teachers in the Shikellamy School District are missing their students so much, they are finding a way to see them…while maintaining social distancing. Teachers from Chief Shikellamy Elementary School will be holding a ‘Social Distancing Teacher Love Parade’ Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Prinicipal Todd Vankirk says one of the teachers, Nicole Hicks, came up with the idea.

Vankirk says teachers will drive around parts of Sunbury waving hello to students from the street…and students will hopefully wave back from their homes. VanKirk says teachers will line up at the Sunbury Ice Rink first and begin the parade from there.

Vankirk says the parade is a way for teachers to simply say hello to students and hope they are safe during these unprecedented times. Schools across the Valley and PA have been closed for the last two weeks over COVID-19 concerns.