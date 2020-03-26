Chief Shikellamy, Selinsgrove teachers holding social distancing parades

SUNBURY – Teachers in the Shikellamy School District found a way to see their students while schools across PA remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Wednesday, Chief Shikellamy Elementary School teachers held a ‘Social Distancing Teacher Love Parade’ throughout Sunbury.

It was a way for teachers to drive around Sunbury and simply say hello to students from the street, with the intention for students and their families waving back to teachers from their homes. Schools could to return to classes after April 6.

All faculty and staff in the Selinsgrove Area School District are also holding a ‘Students at a Safe Distance’ Parade today in the borough at 3 p.m. It will be leaving from the upper high school parking lot and will be led by Selinsgrove Borough Police.