Charges filed in fatal motorcycle accident in Union County

MIFFLINBURG – A Mifflinburg man is facing DUI charges after a fatal motorcycle accident in western Union County April 24. Media reports say 33-year-old Shane Ray was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Murray was driving a car that hit the motorcycle. The motorcycle was operated by 21-year-old Hunter Karchner of Mifflinburg. The April 24 crash occurred around 9 p.m. along Green Ridge Road in West Buffalo Township. Those DUI charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.