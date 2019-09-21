Charges filed for gun purchases

COLUMBIA COUNTY – State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that two Valley residents will be charged with the illegal purchase of firearms. During an investigation of another matter by Columbia County it was discovered that 48 year-old Bloomsburg man Lester Armstrong received firearms from Paula Brooking, of Bloomsburg.

During the investigation into a report of shots being fired in May, it was found that the 41-year old Brooking engaged in what’s called a “straw purchase” when she was given money by Armstrong to purchase 4 firearms for him. A straw purchase is when a person purchases a firearm for someone who is prohibited from buying one.

Armstrong is prohibited from possessing a firearm and had been denied a permit to carry by the local Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with multiple counts of Persons Not to Posses Firearms and Criminal Conspiracy. Paula Brooking is charged with multiple counts of Illegal Transfer of Firearms, Criminal Conspiracy and Unsworn Falsification.