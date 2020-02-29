Charges filed against inmate of Northumberland County Prison

NORTHUMBERLAND – New criminal charges have been filed against a former inmate of the Northumberland County Prison. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office said two misdemeanor charges were filed earlier this month.

49-year-old David Walter of Lewisburg is charged with intentionally damaging a fire sprinkler system last December, which caused the system to activate and discharge water onto the floor and surrounding area. Walter is charged with Institutional Vandalism and Tampering with a Fire Apparatus by district judge John Gembic.