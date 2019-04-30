Charges dropped against suspended corrections officer

SHAMOKIN – A suspended corrections officer from Northumberland County Jail has had the majority of criminal charges filed against her dropped. According to the Daily Item, Holly Olvany, 48, of Sunbury, and her attorney have convinced Shamokin District Judge John Gembic to dismiss five of the seven charges she was facing. Olvany is still facing one misdemeanor count of using or possessing a urine test kit designed to mask the effects of drugs in urine and one summary count of careless driving.

The Daily Item says Gembic also changed the conditions of her bail in that she no longer has to report to county probation once a month. She remains free on $20,000 unsecured bail. Olvany is accused of having a fake urine drug test and speeding away in her vehicle after a K-9 from the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force focused on both her locker and her vehicle on February 4. She remains on unpaid administrative leave. A court date in the county courthouse is not yet scheduled.