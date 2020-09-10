Charges against Union County man refiled in attempted murder case

LEWISBURG – Charges have been refiled against a New Columbia man alleging he attempted to stab a nurse in 2014. The Daily Item reports that Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson says charges have been refiled against 71-year-old Roger Arnold, who’s address is currently listed as Danville State Hospital. The case had been dismissed because Arnold was deemed incompetent to stand trial. But Johnson now says Arnold has recovered sufficiently to aid in his defense.

Court documents say Arnold was arraigned in district court Thursday morning and sent to Union County Prison on $250,000 bail. He faces two counts aggravated assault and a count of criminal homicide – all felonies – and one misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

The incident occurred in July 2014 in Arnold’s room at Country Comfort Assisted Living in New Columbia. Police say Arnold stabbed the victim in her shoulder several times with two different knives, then tried to kill himself. Court papers say Arnold said he was in love with the victim and thought he was going to lose her and wanted to die with her.