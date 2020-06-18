Chanel Kantz sentenced for 2014 assaults with Craig Poust

MIDDLEBURG – A Snyder County woman has been sentenced for 2014 assaults of two young women at a home in Port Trevorton. In a release, Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch says Chanel Kantz previously entered pleas two counts of simple assault and this week was sentenced 11 ½ to 23 months in Snyder County Jail. The plea also resolved pending pretrial defense motions that would’ve delayed a trial for months.

District Attorney Piecuch says Kantz will received 630 days credit for time spent in county jail before posting bail in this case. The case against both Kantz and co-defendant Craig Poust had previously gone to a jury trial in March 2019 but ended in a mistrial. Piecuch then authorized the refilling of charges against both defendants.

Poust is certainly serving lengthy state prison sentences for separate incidents.