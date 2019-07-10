Chance to meet and ask questions with candidates

MIDDLEBURG – The Valley will get the chance to meet with 85th District candidates, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay and David Rowe at the event, “Coffee with the Candidates” from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. July 26. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg area and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the event at the Shade Mountain Winery.

There will be prepared questions from the League and Chamber, and questions submitted from the audience. The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration by guests on the chamber website is strongly encouraged as seating is limited. We have the link below.

Register at https://business.gsvcc.org/events/details/coffee-with-the-candidates-4465