GSVCC out with business plan for coronavirus preparations

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is closely monitoring the spread of Coronavirus. Bob Garrett, President and CEO of the chamber, was a recent guest on WKOK’s On the Mark program and said businesses may want to a plan in place for Coronavirus.

Garrett said, “What we would encourage people to do is spend some time today or very soon, spend some time with the key decision makers in your companies, and just start to put some plans together about what will you do if you have an employee with Coronavirus, or if you have someone who comes in who was later identified as having Coronavirus.”

“If you were told, nobody is allowed to come into work for the next three days, what would you do? We’ve had these conversations at the chamber. We are doing everything from looking into buying insurance for events that we may have to postpone or cancel, or if we all have to work from home, where will we work,” he said.

Garrett also encourages residents to continue with their routines, continue patronizing local businesses, “We are going to be watching very, very closely, the leisure and hospitality sector. Please continue to travel and spend. What we want people to do is to be cautious and take the precautions that the CDC is recommending. Be smart about this, but please continue to go about your business.”

