Chamber president continues push for funding of new LCCC Watsontown branch

LEWISBURG – The LCCC/County tour is continuing…Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett is continuing to meet with area county commissioners. He’s asking counties to consider budgeting $100,000 for the new Luzerne County Community College Greater Susquehanna Center in Watsontown.

The center is set to open this fall in the old Watsontown Elementary School. Garrett says talks went well in his recent visit with the Union County Commissioners, “The Union County Commissioners were keenly interested in what I had to say. I think like the other boards of commissioners I’ve spoken with, they’re waiting to hear what the other counties have to say and then I’ll get to them at a later date with an actual, specific ask, when it comes to the funding that will be involved.”

Garrett has also met with Snyder County commissioners about possible funding and he says over the next two weeks, he’ll meet with Lycoming, Northumberland, Montour, and Clinton county commissioners.

He says $100,000 from each county would cover the capital cost of operating the new college branch and funding would also reduce local student tuition, “If we can get assistance with that, students will get complete in-county tuition, which for this semester is $130 per credit. Without that, the students would be expected to pay out-of-county tuition, which is significantly more expensive.”

Garrett says the new Greater Susquehanna Center and the current LCCC Shamokin center will work together, “A student may one day go to the Shamokin center for a class, the next day to the Greater Susquehanna Center for a class. Really what we’re trying to do is add a full option, so that folks have an affordable entry into secondary education.”

Classes that will be offered at the college include English, Math, Speech, Biology, Sociology, Art, First Year Experience, Computer Information Systems, and CPR.