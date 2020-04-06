Centralia’s Graffiti Highway is closing

CENTRALIA – Too many people not following Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order and other mischief is forcing the permanent closing of Centralia’s famous ‘Graffiti Highway.’ According to media reports, Centralia Secretary, Fire chief and EMA Director Tom Hynoski says the abandoned portion of Route 61 in southern Columbia County is being covered with dirt by its owner. Hynoski says the project is expected to be finished within three days.

Reports say the highway’s owners grew weary about thefts, a nearby cemetery being spray-painted, and other troublesome activity. State troopers have also been patrolling the area more frequently.