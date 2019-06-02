Central Susquehanna Community Foundation donates to Wood-Mode Working Family Fund

SUNBURY— A region foundation is supporting the workers laid off from Wood-Mode. The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation announced on social media, they plan to send two donations to support the Wood-Mode Working Family Fund. Two of the foundations funds; the Sunbury Area Community Foundation and the Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation, are each donating $5,000 to this fund.

Organizers of the fund say they would like to thank the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation for their generosity and continued support for this community. They say that every penny helps towards the effort to put affected families back on their feet.