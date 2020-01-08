Central PA Chamber CEO Tea Jay Aikey talks 2020 plans

MILTON – Central PA Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tea Jay Aikey talks about big plans for 2020. The Chamber of Commerce had a big year in 2019 but there is much more to come in the new year. She talked about their upcoming seminars and training.

Additionally, said they still connecting businesses with available land and promoting economic development. She also says they go visit member business, both industries, and non-profits. You can visit www.centralpachamber.com for information on the Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce and you can listen to her interview at WKOK.com.